Wow.



Oliver Tarvet's fairytale continues as he beats fellow qualifier Leandro Riedi 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the 2nd round at Wimbledon.



Never played a tour-level event (not even a qualifying) before this week.



Now likely to play on Centre Court vs. Alcaraz on Wednesday.pic.twitter.com/22NtRZEKrv