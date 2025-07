2/7/25 ‼️ 2 days ago ‼️



"The clubs (Olympiacos and Crvena Zvezda) have reached an agreement for Petrusev. We had a verbal agreement with Petrusev as well, but he wants to wait a little longer."#olympiacosbc#kkcz#czv#basketball#euroleaguehttps://t.co/5RqHRVl2Kcpic.twitter.com/Bcei5XfErk