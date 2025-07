❗️ Djokovic equals the record ❗️



Novak Djokovic scores a 50th 6-0 set at grand slam level to tie Andre Agassi for most sets won 6-0 at men’s grand slams in the open era.



Agassi - 50

DJOKOVIC - 50

Federer - 46

Connors - 44

Nadal - 44