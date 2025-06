It’s Karen Khachanov who gets the better of the first set tiebreak at the@Tennis_Classicvs Novak Djokovic 7-6(4)!



Out-aced Novak 9-8 & was sharp in big moments.



Countered this serve and volley play by Djokovic in the tiebreak with a good BH pass to get the crucial mini-break.pic.twitter.com/9E5OHQ7otT