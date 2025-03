Most games this season with:



50+ points: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (4)

40+ points: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (9)

30+ points: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (38)

20+ points: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (59)



SGA leads the NBA by over 300 total points.pic.twitter.com/aCK9ZLDE0e