Nikola Jokić has been on a TEAR this year



He is averaging a combined 53.6 Points + Rebounds + Assists per game. The last player to average 53+ combined PRA was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1971-72 (55.99)



Jokić, DEN continue#NBARivalsWeekvs. Minnesota today at 3pm/et on ABC!https://t.co/M6Bjb7aa7Bpic.twitter.com/1Nlm1Jskf3