Tragic mass shooting in Erie, PA leaves 9 dead, including 2 children. Around 5 p.m. Friday, Erie police responded to the 700 block of Perry Street after 911 calls of shots fired. Witnesses reported a man firing a handgun outside a home before going inside. Two women were found dead in the street upon arrival.The suspect barricaded himself inside. SWAT surrounded the residence, used a loudspeaker ordering him to surrender, and heard additional gunshots from within. Officers later entered and found more victims, including two children, on multiple floors. One of the adult women was pregnant. The suspect was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.No names have been released yet.