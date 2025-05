MY DREAM CAR!!!@MercedesAMGONE!! So honoured to own this car and it’s been a dream of mine ever since I joined Mercedes F1 back in 2017!!



Crazy that the engine is a modified version from our 2015 F1 car - the first ever Mercedes F1 car I drove ⚡️



What a beast!!!pic.twitter.com/Ls0SvFq9Qk