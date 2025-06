"War has broken out in Olenegorsk," Russians complain about the attack on Olenya airfield.



It is reported that FPV drones were launched from trucks in several regions of Russia.



"The truck is parked at a gas station in Olenegorsk. The driver arrived, he's running around, drones…https://t.co/109W8ifX7Upic.twitter.com/EcR6GH16rk