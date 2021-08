Do you remember when@DjokerNoleinvited this young girl, Zia, to sing at his press conference in 2014?



Well, Zia has grown up and was a support act at Summerstage, which Novak attended



Here’s a pre-show video!#djokovic@NovakFanClub



:https://t.co/zR9Y1R7rjXhttps://t.co/dzqLuQlx5Qpic.twitter.com/tvoaZXnvpA