Objavljene ovogodišnje nominacije za Emi, omiljena sci-fi serija izdominirala: Slavni glumac prvi put na spisku

Ovogodišnja ceremonija prestižne dodele Emi nagrada biće održana 14. septembra 2025. godine. Ovo su nominovani.
Američka Akademija televizijskih umetnosti i nauka objavila je spisak nominovanih za 77. dodelu prestižnih nagrada Emi. Ovogodišnja ceremonija biće održana 14. septembra 2025. godine, a domaćin će biti komičar Nejt Bargace.
Među nominovanima ove godine dominira Eplova serija "Severance", koja je prikupila čak 27 nominacija, čime je postala rekorder u kategoriji dramskih serija.
Pogledajte trejler:
Među humorističkim serijama veliku pažnju privukla je još jedna Eplova serija, "The Studio", koja je osvojila 23 nominacije, i time izjednačila rekord sa prošlogodišnjom sezonom serije "The Bear".
HBO Max je dobio najviše nominacija od svih televizijskih mreža - čak 142, zahvaljujući serijama poput "The Penguin", "The White Lotus", "The Last of Us" i "Hacks2.
Od zanimljivosti, Keti Bejts je postala najstarija nominovana glumica u kategoriji glavne glumice u dramskoj seriji sa svojih 77 godina, dok je Harison Ford prvi put u karijeri nominovan za Emija zahvaljujući seriji "Shrinking". Posebno se istakao i Martin Skorseze, koji je dobio svoju prvu glumačku nominaciju - za najboljeg gostujućeg glumca u seriji "The Studio". Zvaničan sajt Television Academy objavio je nominacije.
U nastavku sledi pregled nominacija u najpopularnijim kategorijama:
Najbolja dramska serija
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Najbolji glavni glumac u dramskoj seriji
- Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
- Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
- Adam Scott (Severance)
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Najbolja glavna glumica u dramskoj seriji
- Kathy Bates (Matlock)
- Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
- Britt Lower (Severance)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Najbolji sporedni glumac u dramskoj seriji
- Zach Cherry (Severance)
- Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
- Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
- James Marsden (Paradise)
- Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus)
- Tramell Tillman (Severance)
- John Turturro (Severance)
Najbolja sporedna glumica u dramskoj seriji
- Patricia Arquette (Severance)
- Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
- Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)
- Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)
- Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
- Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
- Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
Najbolja humoristična serija
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody wants this
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
Najbolji glavni glumac u humorističnoj seriji
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
- Seth Rogen (The Studio)
- Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
Najbolja glavna glumica u humorističnoj seriji
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
- Uzo Aduba (The Residence)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Najbolji sporedni glumac u humorističnoj seriji
- Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)
- Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons)
- Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
- Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
- Michael Urie (Shrinking)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Najbolja sporedna glumica u humorističnoj seriji
- Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)
- Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Najbolja mini-serija ili antologijska serija
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Najbolji glavni glumac u miniseriji ili antologijskoj seriji
- Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
- Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
- Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)
- Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
Najbolja glavna glumica u miniseriji ili antologijskoj seriji
- Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
- Meghann Fahy (Sirens)
- Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
- Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
- Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
Najbolja takmišarska rijaliti serija
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- Najbolji talk show
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert