Objavljene ovogodišnje nominacije za Emi, omiljena sci-fi serija izdominirala: Slavni glumac prvi put na spisku

Autor Marina Cvetković
0

Ovogodišnja ceremonija prestižne dodele Emi nagrada biće održana 14. septembra 2025. godine. Ovo su nominovani.

Objavljene ovogodišnje nominacije za Emi Izvor: Youtube / Apple TV

Američka Akademija televizijskih umetnosti i nauka objavila je spisak nominovanih za 77. dodelu prestižnih nagrada Emi. Ovogodišnja ceremonija biće održana 14. septembra 2025. godine, a domaćin će biti komičar Nejt Bargace. 

Među nominovanima ove godine dominira Eplova serija "Severance", koja je prikupila čak 27 nominacija, čime je postala rekorder u kategoriji dramskih serija.

Pogledajte trejler:

trejler za seriju Severance
Izvor: Youtube / Apple TV

Među humorističkim serijama veliku pažnju privukla je još jedna Eplova serija, "The Studio", koja je osvojila 23 nominacije, i time izjednačila rekord sa prošlogodišnjom sezonom serije "The Bear".

The Studio trejler za seriju
Izvor: Youtube / Apple TV

HBO Max je dobio najviše nominacija od svih televizijskih mreža - čak 142, zahvaljujući serijama poput "The Penguin", "The White Lotus", "The Last of Us" i "Hacks2.

Od zanimljivosti, Keti Bejts je postala najstarija nominovana glumica u kategoriji glavne glumice u dramskoj seriji sa svojih 77 godina, dok je Harison Ford prvi put u karijeri nominovan za Emija zahvaljujući seriji "Shrinking". Posebno se istakao i Martin Skorseze, koji je dobio svoju prvu glumačku nominaciju - za najboljeg gostujućeg glumca u seriji "The Studio". Zvaničan sajt Television Academy objavio je nominacije. 

U nastavku sledi pregled nominacija u najpopularnijim kategorijama:

Najbolja dramska serija

  • Andor
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • Paradise
  • The Pitt
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Najbolji glavni glumac u dramskoj seriji

  • Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
  • Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
  • Adam Scott (Severance)
  • Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
  • Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Najbolja glavna glumica u dramskoj seriji

  • Kathy Bates (Matlock)
  • Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
  • Britt Lower (Severance)
  • Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Najbolji sporedni glumac u dramskoj seriji

  • Zach Cherry (Severance)
  • Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
  • Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
  • James Marsden (Paradise)
  • Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus)
  • Tramell Tillman (Severance)
  • John Turturro (Severance)

Najbolja sporedna glumica u dramskoj seriji

  • Patricia Arquette (Severance)
  • Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
  • Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)
  • Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)
  • Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
  • Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
  • Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Najbolja humoristična serija

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody wants this
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • The Studio
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Najbolji glavni glumac u humorističnoj seriji

  • Jason Segel (Shrinking)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
  • Seth Rogen (The Studio)
  • Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Najbolja glavna glumica u humorističnoj seriji

  • Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks)
  • Uzo Aduba (The Residence)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Najbolji sporedni glumac u humorističnoj seriji

  • Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)
  • Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons)
  • Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
  • Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
  • Michael Urie (Shrinking)
  • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Najbolja sporedna glumica u humorističnoj seriji

  • Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)
  • Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)
  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
  • Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
  • Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Najbolja mini-serija ili antologijska serija

  • Adolescence
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • The Penguin

Najbolji glavni glumac u miniseriji ili antologijskoj seriji

  • Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
  • Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
  • Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)
  • Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)
  • Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)Najbolja glavna glumica u miniseriji ili antologijskoj seriji  

Najbolja glavna glumica u miniseriji ili antologijskoj seriji

  • Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
  • Meghann Fahy (Sirens)
  • Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
  • Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
  • Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex) 

Najbolja takmišarska rijaliti serija

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors
  • Najbolji talk show
  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

