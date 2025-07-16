Objavljene ovogodišnje nominacije za Emi, omiljena sci-fi serija izdominirala: Slavni glumac prvi put na spisku

Ovogodišnja ceremonija prestižne dodele Emi nagrada biće održana 14. septembra 2025. godine. Ovo su nominovani.

Izvor: Youtube / Apple TV

Američka Akademija televizijskih umetnosti i nauka objavila je spisak nominovanih za 77. dodelu prestižnih nagrada Emi. Ovogodišnja ceremonija biće održana 14. septembra 2025. godine, a domaćin će biti komičar Nejt Bargace.

Među nominovanima ove godine dominira Eplova serija "Severance", koja je prikupila čak 27 nominacija, čime je postala rekorder u kategoriji dramskih serija.

Pogledajte trejler:

trejler za seriju Severance Izvor: Youtube / Apple TV

Među humorističkim serijama veliku pažnju privukla je još jedna Eplova serija, "The Studio", koja je osvojila 23 nominacije, i time izjednačila rekord sa prošlogodišnjom sezonom serije "The Bear".

The Studio trejler za seriju Izvor: Youtube / Apple TV

HBO Max je dobio najviše nominacija od svih televizijskih mreža - čak 142, zahvaljujući serijama poput "The Penguin", "The White Lotus", "The Last of Us" i "Hacks2.

Od zanimljivosti, Keti Bejts je postala najstarija nominovana glumica u kategoriji glavne glumice u dramskoj seriji sa svojih 77 godina, dok je Harison Ford prvi put u karijeri nominovan za Emija zahvaljujući seriji "Shrinking". Posebno se istakao i Martin Skorseze, koji je dobio svoju prvu glumačku nominaciju - za najboljeg gostujućeg glumca u seriji "The Studio". Zvaničan sajt Television Academy objavio je nominacije.

U nastavku sledi pregled nominacija u najpopularnijim kategorijama:

Najbolja dramska serija

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Najbolji glavni glumac u dramskoj seriji

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Najbolja glavna glumica u dramskoj seriji

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Najbolji sporedni glumac u dramskoj seriji

Zach Cherry (Severance)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

James Marsden (Paradise)

Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus)

Tramell Tillman (Severance)

John Turturro (Severance)

Najbolja sporedna glumica u dramskoj seriji

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)

Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Najbolja humoristična serija

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody wants this

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Najbolji glavni glumac u humorističnoj seriji

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Najbolja glavna glumica u humorističnoj seriji

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Uzo Aduba (The Residence)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Najbolji sporedni glumac u humorističnoj seriji

Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)

Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Michael Urie (Shrinking)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Najbolja sporedna glumica u humorističnoj seriji

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Najbolja mini-serija ili antologijska serija

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Najbolji glavni glumac u miniseriji ili antologijskoj seriji

Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)

Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)

Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Najbolja glavna glumica u miniseriji ili antologijskoj seriji

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

Meghann Fahy (Sirens)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Najbolja takmišarska rijaliti serija