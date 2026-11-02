U ruskim napadima na selo na jugoistoku Ukrajine poginulo je 18, a povrijeđeno pet osoba. Bombe su pogodile školu za podjelu humanitarne pomoći, što je Volodimir Zelenski nazvao apsolutno strašnim.
Osamnaest osoba je poginulo, a pet je povrijeđeno danas u više ruskih napada na selo na jugoistoku Ukrajine, objavio je predsjednik Volodimir Zelenski, nazvavši bombardovanja "apsolutno strašnim".
"Od jutros je selo više puta pogođeno bombama. Napadi su bili usmjereni na školu koja se koristila u humanitarne svrhe: stanovništvo je tamo dobijalo pomoć", napisao je na društvenim mrežama.
An utterly horrific Russian attack on the settlement of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region. Since this morning, the settlement has been hit several times by aerial bombs. The strikes targeted a school used for humanitarian purposes – people were receiving humanitarian aid there. After the first aerial bomb strike, there was a double-tap strike with nine more bombs, specifically targeting the shelter where people were taking cover. Tragically, 18 people have already been reported killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Five people have been injured. A rescue operation is underway at the site, and the search for people continues. It is extremely difficult. Military forces, first responders, and special services are involved.The Russians could not have been unaware that every week, local residents who had remained in Komyshuvakha received humanitarian aid at that very location. And this is further proof that Russia wants no de-escalation and no real justice. After the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, there was a moment when the next steps could have shown that progress toward peace was possible. With these killings, Russia is sending an entirely opposite signal: Russia is counting on more killings. There must be a response to this – a response from the world. A strong and tough response. A response to Russia. And support for Ukraine. We must protect lives. Thank you to everyone who is helping!— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa)November 2, 2026
Na Telegramu je Zelenski pojasnio da su ruske snage najpre bacile vazdušne bombe na školu u selu Komišuvaha, koja se koristila za podjelu humanitarne pomoći. Usledio je novi napad u kojem je bačeno još devet bombi, a među pogođenim lokacijama bilo je i sklonište koje su koristili stanovnici sela. "Rusi nisu mogli da ne znaju da stanovnici koji su ostali u Komišuvahi svake nedelje upravo tu primaju humanitarnu pomoć. To je još jedan dokaz da Rusija ne želi nikakvu deeskalaciju ni istinsku pravdu", dodao je.
Ti napadi uništavaju "svaku nadu u napredak prema miru", istakao je ukrajinski predsjednik, dodavši da je nakon humanitarne operacije u Oleškiju postojao trenutak u kojem se moglo povjerovati da su mogući novi koraci prema miru.