U padu aviona u Londonu poginule su četiri osobe.
Poginule su četiri osobe u nedelju 13. jula u padu aviona na aerodromu Sautend u Londonu, piše "Skaj Njuz". Aerodrom je zbog ove nesreće i dalje zatvoren i biće do daljnjeg.
Na društvenim mrežama su se pojavili snimci nakon pada i eksplozije letelice. Srušio se nešto prije 16 časova mali avion dužine 12 metara.
"Trenutno sarađujemo sa svim službama za hitne intervencije na licu mesta i taj posao će trajati nekoliko sati", navodi se u saopštenju policije Eseksa.
BREAKING NEWS: A devastating plane crash occurred at London Southend Airport, UK.— Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending)July 13, 2025
A Beechcraft Super King Air light aircraft crashed and exploded into a massive fireball shortly after takeoff, Eyewitnesses described a horrific scene of black smoke and flames, prompting a…pic.twitter.com/9KrHzfgkeg
Pao je avion holandske avio-kompanije "Zeush Aviation" na letu SUZ1.
London: A Beech B200 Super King Air passenger plane crashed at London Southend Airport around 4 PM on Sunday. The aircraft was en route to the Netherlands. Ambulance crews and Essex Police are on the scene.#SouthendAirport#planecrash#UKpic.twitter.com/2VJXVh3Zbo— Lucifer (@krishnakamal077)July 13, 2025