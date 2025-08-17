U Njujorku su ubijene tri osobe, a osam je povrijeđeno tokom pucnjave u poznatom noćnom klubu.
U Njujorku su u pucnjavi u poznatom noćnom klubu u Bruklinu ubijene tri, a ranjeno je osam osoba, piše "Asošijejted Pres". Zasad nije poznat tačan broj napadača, sumnja se da ih je bilo više koji su pucali u noćnom klubu "Taste of the City lounge" u kvartu Kraun Hajts nakon verbalne svađe koja je izbila.
Breaking : Tragedy in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York 11 people shot, 3 killed, 8 injured during a mass shooting at the Taste of the City Lounge in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood. Shooting happened around 3:27 a.m.— Viral Max (@viralmax777)August 17, 2025
No arrests were made in the shooting, and the…pic.twitter.com/A1iqXfbCHA
Forenzičari su dosad prikupili 36 čaura. Pronađeno je i vatreno oružje u obližnjoj ulici.
BREAKING: Early morning mass shooting at Taste of the City Lounge in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. 11 shot, 3 dead. NYPD confirms 37 shots fired, at least 2 shooters still at large.— Breaking911 (@Breaking911)August 17, 2025
@ViralNewsNYCpic.twitter.com/DURP3Pc0BW
Svi povrijeđeni, osam muškaraca i tri žene, prebačeni su u bolnicu. Na svu sreću, nemaju povrede koje su opasne po život.
UPDATE— Open Source Intel (@Osint613)August 17, 2025
Report: A mass shooting erupted at Taste of the City Lounge in Crown Heights, Brooklyn’s Jewish neighborhood. Reports of three people were killed and eleven others injured when gunfire broke out inside the restaurant. Police rushed to the scene, locking down the area…pic.twitter.com/8hyvEaA5nO