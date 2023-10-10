Na jugu Izraela je ubijeno više od 200 osoba, među stradalima ima čak i djece.
Na jugu Izraela, u kibucu Kfar Aza, je otkriveno više od 200 tijela, piše "RIA Novosti". Među ubijenima ima čak i oko 40 djece, a prema nezvaničnim informacijama, pojedinoj djeci su odsječene glave!
JUST IN: Israeli soldiers have found the bodies of dozens of babies with their heads cut off by Hamas.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg)October 10, 2023
Reporter Nicole Zedek was on the ground in Israel as she became emotional when sharing the news.
“I'm talking to some of the soldiers and they say what they've witnessed as…pic.twitter.com/zBS2fFhSk7
Hamas je ovo mesto gađao u ranim jutarnjim časovima u utorak. Vojnici trenutno uklanjaju tijela, navode da se svuda osjeća "miris smrti".
Have you ever heard in recorded human history about such monsters who systematically targeted the babies and killed them ghastly and with no remorse.— Kashmiri Hindu (@BattaKashmiri)October 10, 2023
Hamas deserves to be WIPED OUT.
Israel get them now and get them even if they are hiding at the bottom of the earth.pic.twitter.com/NVQiN0W6ye
Još uvijek nije poznat tačan broj stradalih pošto se tijela i dalje prikupljaju i prebrojavaju. Ovu zajednicu je napalo oko 70 pripadnika Hamas, a general izraelske vojske je ovo opisao kao "masakr počinjen od strane terorista".
'It's not a war, it's not a battle. It's a massacre'— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN)October 10, 2023
Journalists are let into Kfar Aza for the first time, four days after the community came under the shock attack by Hamas terrorists
IDF Major General Itai Veruv describes the scene of brutal violence, where whole families…pic.twitter.com/HJzoMKj2Ta