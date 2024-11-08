Objavljene nominacije za Gremi 2025: Bijonse ponovo u trci za prestižnu nagradu

Priznanja će biti dodijeljena 2. februara 2025. godine u Los Anđelesu.
Nominacije za nagradu Gremi za 2025. objavljene su ovog petka.
Nominacije za najbolji pop solo nastup pripale su Bijonse, Sabrini Karpenter, Čarli KSCKS, Bili Ajliš i Čepel Roan.
Najbolji novi izvođač pripao je Bensonu Bunu, Sabrini Karpenter, Reju, Čepelu Roanu, Reju, Šabuziju i Tedi Svimsu, između ostalih.
ALBUM GODINE
André 3000 – “New Blue Sun”
Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter”
Billie Eilish – “Hit Me Hard and Soft”
Chappell Roan – “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
Charli XCX -“Brat”
Jacob Collier – “Djesse Vol. 4”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Short n’ Sweet”
Taylor Swift – “The Tortured Poets Department”
PJESMA GODINE
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Billie Eilish -“Birds of a Feather”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
Taylor Swift – “Fortnight” [ft. Post Malone]
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Sabrina Carpenter -“Please Please Please”
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”
NAJBOLJI NOVI IZVOĐAČ
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
NAJBOLJI POP SOLO NASTUP
Beyoncé – “Bodyguard”
Sabrina Carpenter -“Espresso”
Charli XCX – “Apple”
Billie Eilish -“Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan -“Good Luck, Babe!”
NAJBOLJI REP ALBUM
Common & Pete Rock, “The Auditorium Vol. 1”
Doechii, “Alligator Bites Never Heal”
Eminem, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)”
Future & Metro Boomin, “We Don’t Trust You”
J. Cole, “Might Delete Later”
NAJBOLJI „COUNTRY“ ALBUM
Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter”
Post Malone -“F-1 Trillion”
Kacey Musgraves -“Deeper Well”
Chris Stapleton – “Higher”
Lainey Wilson – “Whirlwind”
NAJBOLJI ROK ALBUM
The Black Crowes – “Happiness Bastards”
Fontaines D.C. -“Romance”
Green Day -“Saviors”
Idles -“TANGK”
Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”
The Rolling Stones – “Hackney Diamonds”
Jack White – “No Name”
NAJBOLJI R&B ALBUM
Chris Brown – “11:11 (Deluxe)”
Lalah Hathaway – “Vantablack”
Muni Long -“Revenge”
Lucky Daye – “Algorithm”
Usher – “Coming Home”
Nominovani se objavljuju tokom video strima uživo na veb stranici Gremi i Jutjub kanalu Akademije.
Dodjela Gremi nagrada 2025. biće emitovana 2. februara uživo na CBS i Paramount+ iz Kripto Arene u Los Anđelesu.