Objavljene nominacije za Gremi 2025: Bijonse ponovo u trci za prestižnu nagradu

Izvor Kurir
0

Priznanja će biti dodijeljena 2. februara 2025. godine u Los Anđelesu.

Objavljene nominacije za Gremi 2025 Izvor: YouTube/Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

Nominacije za nagradu Gremi za 2025. objavljene su ovog petka.

Nominacije za najbolji pop solo nastup pripale su Bijonse, Sabrini Karpenter, Čarli KSCKS, Bili Ajliš i Čepel Roan.

Najbolji novi izvođač pripao je Bensonu Bunu, Sabrini Karpenter, Reju, Čepelu Roanu, Reju, Šabuziju i Tedi Svimsu, između ostalih.

ALBUM GODINE

André 3000 – “New Blue Sun”

Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter”
Billie Eilish – “Hit Me Hard and Soft”

Chappell Roan – “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

Charli XCX -“Brat”

Jacob Collier – “Djesse Vol. 4”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Short n’ Sweet”

Taylor Swift – “The Tortured Poets Department”

PJESMA GODINE

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Billie Eilish -“Birds of a Feather”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Taylor Swift – “Fortnight” [ft. Post Malone]

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter -“Please Please Please”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

NAJBOLJI NOVI IZVOĐAČ

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

NAJBOLJI POP SOLO NASTUP

Beyoncé – “Bodyguard”

Sabrina Carpenter -“Espresso”

Charli XCX – “Apple”

Billie Eilish -“Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan -“Good Luck, Babe!”

NAJBOLJI REP ALBUM

Common & Pete Rock, “The Auditorium Vol. 1”

Doechii, “Alligator Bites Never Heal”

Eminem, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)”

Future & Metro Boomin, “We Don’t Trust You”

J. Cole, “Might Delete Later”

NAJBOLJI „COUNTRY“ ALBUM

Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter”

Post Malone -“F-1 Trillion”

Kacey Musgraves -“Deeper Well”

Chris Stapleton – “Higher”

Lainey Wilson – “Whirlwind”

NAJBOLJI ROK ALBUM

The Black Crowes – “Happiness Bastards”

Fontaines D.C. -“Romance”

Green Day -“Saviors”

Idles -“TANGK”

Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”

The Rolling Stones – “Hackney Diamonds”

Jack White – “No Name”

NAJBOLJI R&B ALBUM

Chris Brown – “11:11 (Deluxe)”

Lalah Hathaway – “Vantablack”

Muni Long -“Revenge”

Lucky Daye – “Algorithm”

Usher – “Coming Home”

Nominovani se objavljuju tokom video strima uživo na veb stranici Gremi i Jutjub kanalu Akademije.

Dodjela Gremi nagrada 2025. biće emitovana 2. februara uživo na CBS i Paramount+ iz Kripto Arene u Los Anđelesu.

