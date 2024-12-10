logo
Objavljen spisak nominovanih za Zlatni globus: Ostvarenje s hit pjevačicom oduvalo konkurenciju, čak 10 nominacija

Objavljen spisak nominovanih za Zlatni globus: Ostvarenje s hit pjevačicom oduvalo konkurenciju, čak 10 nominacija

Autor Dragana Tomašević
0

Na spisku nominovanih Selena Gomez, Denzel Vašington, Pamela Anderson...

Nominacije za Zlatni globus Izvor: Instagram/ selenagomez

Objavljene su nominacije za prestižnu nagradu Zlatni globus, koji "predviđa" i dobitnika Oskara. Najviše, čak 10 nominacija, osvojio je film "Emilija Perez" u kojem glavnu ulogu igra pjevačica Selena Gomez.

Kada su u pitanju serije "Bear" ima najviše nominacija, čak 5, a slijede ga "Shogun" i "Only murders in the building" u kojoj pored legendi Stiva Martina i Martina Šorta, opet igra Selena Gomez.

Dodjela će se održati 5. januara, a ceremoniju će voditi komičarka Niki Glejzer.

Ovo su sve nominacije za 82. Zlatni globus:

Najbolji film - drama

The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5

Izvor: Profimedia

Najbolji film - mjuzikl ili komedija

Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked

Izvor: A.M.P.A.S. viaThe Grosby Group


Najbolja glumica u filmu - drama

Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl
Anđelina Džoli - Maria
Nikol Kidman - Babygirl
Tilda Svinton - The Room Next Door
Fernanda Tores - I’m Still Here
Kejt Vinslet – Lee

Izvor: afp/profimedia

Najbolji glumac u filmu - drama

Adrijen Brodi - The Brutalist
Timoti Šalame - A Complete Unknown
Danijel Krejg - Queer
Kolman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralf Fajns - Conclave
Sebastijan Sten - The Apprentice

Izvor: Profimedia


Najbolja glumica u filmu - mjuzikl ili komedija

Ejmi Adams - Nightbitch
Sintija Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofija Gaskon - Emilia Pérez
Majki Medison - Anora
Demi Mur - The Substance
Zendaja – Challengers

Izvor: Angela Weiss / AFP / Profimedia


Najbolji glumac u filmu - mjuzikl ili komedija

Džesi Ajzenberg - A Real Pain
Hju Grant - Heretic
Gabrijel Label - Saturday Night
Džesi Plemons - Kinds of Kindness
Glen Pauel - Hit Man
Sebastijan Sten - A Different Man

Izvor: Cobra Team / BACKGRID / Backgrid UK / Profimedia


Najbolja sporedna glumica

Arijana Grande - Wicked
Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez
Felisiti Džons - The Brutalis
Margaret Kvoli - The Substance'
Izabela Roselini - Conclave
Zoi Saldana - Emilia Pérez

Izvor: Instagram/ selenagomez

Najbolji sporedni glumac

Jura Borisov - Anora
Kiran Kalkin - A Real Pain
Edvard Norton - A Complete Unknown
Gaj Pirs - The Brutalist
Džeremi Strong - The Apprentice
Denzel Vošington - Gladiator II

Izvor: printscreen/youtube/Sony Pictures Entertainment

Najbolji film koji nije na engleskom jeziku

All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
The Girl with the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio

Najbolji reditelj u filmu

Žak Odiar - Emilia Pérez
Šon Bejker - Anora
Edvard Berger - Conclave
Brejdi Korbet - The Brutalist
Korali Fargit - The Substance
Pajal Kapadija - All We Imagine as Light

Najbolji scenario

Emilia Pérez
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
The Substance
Conclave

Najbolji animirani film

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Najbolja serija - drama

The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Squid Game
Slow Horses
The Day of the Jackal

Izvor: YouTube / Netflix

Najbolja serija - mjuzikl ili komedija

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building

Izvor: YouTube/Hulu

Najbolja miniserija, antologijska serija ili TV film

Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country

Izvor: NETFLIX / Planet / Profimedia

Najbolji glumac u televizijskoj seriji - drama

Donald Glover - Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Džejk Džilenhol - Presumed Innocent
Gari Oldman - Slow Horses
Edi Redmejn - The Day of the Jackal
Hirojuki Sanada - Shōgun
Bili Bob Tornton – Landman

Izvor: Printscreen/Youtube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert


Najbolja glumica u televizijskoj seriji - drama

Keti Bejts - Matlock
Ema Darsi - House of the Dragon
Maja Erskin - Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Kira Najtli - Black Doves
Ana Savai - Shōgun
Keri Rasel - The Diplomat

Najbolji glumac u televizijskoj seriji - komedija ili mjuzikl

Adam Brodi - Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
Stiv Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Džejson Segel - Shrinking
Martin Šort - Only Murders in the Building
Džeremi Alen Vajt - The Bear

14. 4. 1973. Adrijen Brodi
Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/Vanity Fair


Najbolja glumica u televizijskoj seriji - komedija ili mjuzikl

Kristen Bel - Nobody Wants This
Kvinta Branson - Abbott Elementary
Ajo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Ketrin Han - Agatha All Along
Džin Smart – Hacks


Najbolji glumac u miniseriji, antologijskoj seriji ili TV filmu

Kolin Farel - The Penguin
Ričard Gad - Baby Reindeer
Kevin Klajn - Disclaimer
Kuper Koč - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Evan Mekgregor - A Gentleman in Moscow
Endru Skot – Ripley


Najbolja glumica u miniseriji, antologijskoj seriji ili TV filmu

Kejt Blanšet - Disclaimer
Džodi Foster - True Detective: Night Country
Kristin Milioti - The Penguin
Sofija Vergara - Griselda
Naomi Vots - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kejt Vinslet - The Regime

Izvor: John Salangsang / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia


Najbolji sporedni glumac u TV seriji

Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun
Havijer Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harison Ford - Shrinking
Džek Lauden - Slow Horses
Dijego Luna - La Maquina
Ebon Mos-Bahrah - The Bear

Najbolja sporedna glumica u TV seriji

Liza Kolon-Zajas - The Bear
Hana Ajbinder - Hacks
Dakota Faning - Ripley
Džesika Ganing - Baby Reindeer
Alison Džejni - The Diplomat
Kali Rajs - True Detective: Night Country

(Dnevnik.hr/ MONDO, D.P)

Zlatni Globus nominacije selena gomez

