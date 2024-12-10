Objavljen spisak nominovanih za Zlatni globus: Ostvarenje s hit pjevačicom oduvalo konkurenciju, čak 10 nominacija

Na spisku nominovanih Selena Gomez, Denzel Vašington, Pamela Anderson...
Objavljene su nominacije za prestižnu nagradu Zlatni globus, koji "predviđa" i dobitnika Oskara. Najviše, čak 10 nominacija, osvojio je film "Emilija Perez" u kojem glavnu ulogu igra pjevačica Selena Gomez.
Kada su u pitanju serije "Bear" ima najviše nominacija, čak 5, a slijede ga "Shogun" i "Only murders in the building" u kojoj pored legendi Stiva Martina i Martina Šorta, opet igra Selena Gomez.
Dodjela će se održati 5. januara, a ceremoniju će voditi komičarka Niki Glejzer.
Ovo su sve nominacije za 82. Zlatni globus:
Najbolji film - drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Najbolji film - mjuzikl ili komedija
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Najbolja glumica u filmu - drama
Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl
Anđelina Džoli - Maria
Nikol Kidman - Babygirl
Tilda Svinton - The Room Next Door
Fernanda Tores - I’m Still Here
Kejt Vinslet – Lee
Najbolji glumac u filmu - drama
Adrijen Brodi - The Brutalist
Timoti Šalame - A Complete Unknown
Danijel Krejg - Queer
Kolman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralf Fajns - Conclave
Sebastijan Sten - The Apprentice
Najbolja glumica u filmu - mjuzikl ili komedija
Ejmi Adams - Nightbitch
Sintija Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofija Gaskon - Emilia Pérez
Majki Medison - Anora
Demi Mur - The Substance
Zendaja – Challengers
Najbolji glumac u filmu - mjuzikl ili komedija
Džesi Ajzenberg - A Real Pain
Hju Grant - Heretic
Gabrijel Label - Saturday Night
Džesi Plemons - Kinds of Kindness
Glen Pauel - Hit Man
Sebastijan Sten - A Different Man
Najbolja sporedna glumica
Arijana Grande - Wicked
Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez
Felisiti Džons - The Brutalis
Margaret Kvoli - The Substance'
Izabela Roselini - Conclave
Zoi Saldana - Emilia Pérez
Najbolji sporedni glumac
Jura Borisov - Anora
Kiran Kalkin - A Real Pain
Edvard Norton - A Complete Unknown
Gaj Pirs - The Brutalist
Džeremi Strong - The Apprentice
Denzel Vošington - Gladiator II
Najbolji film koji nije na engleskom jeziku
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
The Girl with the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Najbolji reditelj u filmu
Žak Odiar - Emilia Pérez
Šon Bejker - Anora
Edvard Berger - Conclave
Brejdi Korbet - The Brutalist
Korali Fargit - The Substance
Pajal Kapadija - All We Imagine as Light
Najbolji scenario
Emilia Pérez
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
The Substance
Conclave
Najbolji animirani film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Najbolja serija - drama
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Squid Game
Slow Horses
The Day of the Jackal
Najbolja serija - mjuzikl ili komedija
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Najbolja miniserija, antologijska serija ili TV film
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Najbolji glumac u televizijskoj seriji - drama
Donald Glover - Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Džejk Džilenhol - Presumed Innocent
Gari Oldman - Slow Horses
Edi Redmejn - The Day of the Jackal
Hirojuki Sanada - Shōgun
Bili Bob Tornton – Landman
Najbolja glumica u televizijskoj seriji - drama
Keti Bejts - Matlock
Ema Darsi - House of the Dragon
Maja Erskin - Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Kira Najtli - Black Doves
Ana Savai - Shōgun
Keri Rasel - The Diplomat
Najbolji glumac u televizijskoj seriji - komedija ili mjuzikl
Adam Brodi - Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
Stiv Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Džejson Segel - Shrinking
Martin Šort - Only Murders in the Building
Džeremi Alen Vajt - The Bear
Najbolja glumica u televizijskoj seriji - komedija ili mjuzikl
Kristen Bel - Nobody Wants This
Kvinta Branson - Abbott Elementary
Ajo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Ketrin Han - Agatha All Along
Džin Smart – Hacks
Najbolji glumac u miniseriji, antologijskoj seriji ili TV filmu
Kolin Farel - The Penguin
Ričard Gad - Baby Reindeer
Kevin Klajn - Disclaimer
Kuper Koč - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Evan Mekgregor - A Gentleman in Moscow
Endru Skot – Ripley
Najbolja glumica u miniseriji, antologijskoj seriji ili TV filmu
Kejt Blanšet - Disclaimer
Džodi Foster - True Detective: Night Country
Kristin Milioti - The Penguin
Sofija Vergara - Griselda
Naomi Vots - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kejt Vinslet - The Regime
Najbolji sporedni glumac u TV seriji
Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun
Havijer Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harison Ford - Shrinking
Džek Lauden - Slow Horses
Dijego Luna - La Maquina
Ebon Mos-Bahrah - The Bear
Najbolja sporedna glumica u TV seriji
Liza Kolon-Zajas - The Bear
Hana Ajbinder - Hacks
Dakota Faning - Ripley
Džesika Ganing - Baby Reindeer
Alison Džejni - The Diplomat
Kali Rajs - True Detective: Night Country
(Dnevnik.hr/ MONDO, D.P)