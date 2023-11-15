Jerusalem Post izvještava da su izraelske odbrambene snage (IDF) pronašle "oružje i tehnološku opremu" koje pripadaju Hamasu tokom racije u srijedu na bolnicu AL Šifa u gradu Gazi.
The@IDFsays it found weapons and technological equipment belonging to the#Hamasterrorist group in the Shifa hospital today.https://t.co/B8GMD4hbL6— The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post)November 15, 2023
List je objavio fotografiju pripisanu IDF-u na kojoj se vide granate, municija, komunikaciona oprema i drugi predmeti koji se navodno nalaze u bolnici.
IDF releases evidence of Hamas weapons found inside Shifa Hospital's MRI center, during the raid by the elite Shaldag unit and other forces of the 36th Division inside the medical center today.pic.twitter.com/HrtzHmpELR— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian)November 15, 2023