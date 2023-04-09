Na TikToku objavljeno je nekoliko veoma zanimljivih videa.
Naime, muškarac je snimio reakciju ljudi na zvuk njegovog automobila. Njigova reakcija će vas dovesti do suza!
POGLEDAJTE VIDEO:
@eidansankerDon’t touch my car highlights Watch till the end #funny#corvette#corvettecorvette#corvettec8#foryou#פוריו#carporn#feelcool#trend#supercar#supercars#donttouchmycar#fyp#rudeboy#פוריוישראל#remote#scary♬ צליל מקורי - Eidan_Sanker @eidansankerDon’t touch my car highlights Watch till the end #corvette#corvettec8#fun#funn#funny#rudeboy#supercar#supercars#trending#style#donttouchmycar#fyp#rudeboy#capcut#viral#chevy#chevrolet#corvettestingray##usa#power#brandnew#new#spotted#c8stingray#stingray#fastcars#autotuning#dragrace♬ צליל מקורי - Eidan_Sanker @eidansankerIf someone is touching or sitting on your car, start the engine remotely and this is what will happen #funny#corvette#corvettecorvette#corvettec8#foryou#פוריו#carporn#feelcool#trend#supercar#supercars#donttouchmycar#fyp#rudeboy#capcut#donttouchmycar#thisisnotyourcar#itsnotyourcar@משה שריקי♬ צליל מקורי - Eidan_Sanker