Najmanje 35 ljudi stradalo je u stravičnom požaru koji je zahvatio trajekt „MV June Aster“ u blizini filipinske provincije Palavan. Spasilačke ekipe izvukle su veliki broj tijela iz teško oštećenog broda, dok potraga za nestalim putnicima i dalje traje.
Trajekt je plovio iz Manile ka popularnom turističkom odredištu Koron kada je, u srijedu, izbio požar. Prema zvaničnim podacima, na brodu su se nalazile 134 osobe – 117 putnika i 17 članova posade.
Spasioci zbog gustog dima, visoke temperature i opasnih uslova nisu mogli odmah da uđu u unutrašnjost trajekta. Tek nakon što se situacija stabilizovala, uspjeli su da pristupe olupini i započnu detaljnu pretragu.
Prema dosadašnjim informacijama, 43 osobe su spašene, dok se više od 50 ljudi i dalje vodi kao nestalo. Zbog toga nadležni strahuju da konačan bilans tragedije možda još nije poznat.
PHILIPPINES FERRY FIRE LEAVES 5 DEAD, 87 MISSINGAt least five people died and 87 were reported missing after passenger ferry MV June Aster caught fire near Coron, Palawan.So far, 42 people have been rescued. A total of 134 people were onboard.— Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_)September 10, 2026
Tijela pronađena u prostorijama za spavanje
Filipinska obalska straža saopštila je da je veći broj žrtava pronađen u dijelu trajekta namijenjenom za spavanje.
Preliminarne informacije ukazuju na to da je požar počeo u teretnom prostoru, nakon čega se vatra brzo proširila brodom. Jedan od preživjelih putnika opisao je scene panike koje su nastale kada su putnici pokušavali da pobjegnu od požara.
Pojedini putnici, zbog brzine kojom se vatra širila, nisu uspjeli ni da obuku prsluke za spasavanje.
Istraga treba da utvrdi uzrok požara
Tačan uzrok požara još nije poznat, a istraga je u toku. Nadležni će pokušati da utvrde kako je došlo do izbijanja vatre, da li je teret bio pravilno utovaren i da li je posada pravovremeno reagovala.
Trajekt je izgrađen 2002. godine, a posljednju redovnu inspekciju prošao je u martu ove godine. Imao je važeće bezbjednosne sertifikate.
Spasilačke ekipe nastavljaju pretragu broda i potragu za nestalim putnicima, dok porodice stradalih i nestalih čekaju informacije o svojim najbližima.
Tragedija na Filipinima: U požaru na trajektu stradalo 35 ljudi, više od 50 se vodi kao nestalo
epa13227522 A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard shows smoke emanating from the burnt passenger ferry M/V June Aster off Coron, Palawan province, Philippines, 10 September 2026. At least five people were killed and 87 remain missing after a fire erupted aboard the ferry off the coast of Coron, Palawan, according to the Philippine Coast Guard. EPA/Philippine Coast Guard HANDOUT Handout, editorial use only, no salesHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
epa13227523 A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard shows smoke emanating from passenger ferry M/V June Aster off Coron, Palawan province, Philippines, 10 September 2026. At least five people were killed and 87 remain missing after a fire erupted aboard the ferry off the coast of Coron, Palawan, according to the Philippine Coast Guard. EPA/Philippine Coast Guard HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
epa13227521 A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard shows smoke emanating from the burnt passenger ferry M/V June Aster off Coron, Palawan province, Philippines, 10 September 2026. At least five people were killed and 87 remain missing after a fire erupted aboard the ferry off the coast of Coron, Palawan, according to the Philippine Coast Guard. EPA/Philippine Coast Guard HANDOUT Handout, editorial use only, no salesHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
epa13227520 A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard shows smoke emanating from the burnt passenger ferry M/V June Aster off Coron, Palawan province, Philippines, 10 September 2026. At least five people were killed and 87 remain missing after a fire erupted aboard the ferry off the coast of Coron, Palawan, according to the Philippine Coast Guard. EPA/Philippine Coast Guard HANDOUT Handout, editorial use only, no salesHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
This screen grab aerial picture from a handout video taken and received from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on September 10, 2026 shows the ruins of a ferry that caught fire off Palawan. At least five people were killed and 86 remain missing after a fire erupted aboard a ferry near a tourist hotspot in the Philippine province of Palawan, the coast guard said on September 10.,Image: 1132974529, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS, *** HANDOUT image or SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE or FILMSTILL for EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * Please note: Fees charged by Profimedia are for the Profimedia's services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Profimedia does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Profimedia and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Profimedia arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. Profimedia does not claim any copyright or license in the attached materials. Any downloading fees charged by Profimedia are for Profimedia's services only. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Handout / AFP / Profimedia