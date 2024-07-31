U Irskoj se srušio helikopter na zgradu.
U selu Kilucan u Irskoj danas se srušio helikopter na zgradu, piše "Gardijan". Radnici hitnih medicinskih službi su se brzo pojavili na licu mjesta.
Irska policija saopštila je da se nesreća dogodila oko 15:30 časova po lokalnom vremenu. Navedeno je da ima žrtava, ali da se ne zna tačan broj.
Emergency services are dealing with an helicopter crash in Killicun Irelandpic.twitter.com/ex6kgHsgb7— Brumzviewz (@GaryBrumz)July 30, 2024
"Prema prvim informacijama, riječ je o velikom broju žrtava, ali opet u ovoj fazi ne možemo da potvrdimo broj", rekao je šef vatrogasaca Pat Hunt.
The AAIU has been notified of an accident involving a single-engine helicopter near Killucan Co. Westmeath this afternoon. The AAIU is deploying a team of inspectors at this time. Further updates will be provided when available.— AAIU IRELAND (@aaiu_ireland)July 30, 2024