Čestitku povodom italijanskog Dana republike uputio je i crnogorski premijer. Abazović je naveo da je Italija susjed na kojeg se naša zemlja uvijek mogla ugledati.
Italy is a neighbour that Montenegro could always look up to and whose support it has had whenever in times of need. We profoundly appreciate that our rapport remains the same.
