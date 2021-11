Age of players in ATP Finals:



1. Djokovic - 34

2. Medvedev - 25

3. Zverev - 24

4. Tsitsipas - 23

5. Rublev - 24

6. Berrettini - 25

7. Hurkacz - 24

8. Ruud - 22



All 25 and under apart from Djokovic who is 34. Djokovic is at least 9 years older than everyone else in the field