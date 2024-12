1 win for Man City in their last 10 games..



❌ 2-1 loss to Spurs

❌ 2-1 loss to Bmouth

❌ 4-1 loss to Sporting

❌ 2-1 loss to Brighton

❌ 4-0 loss to Spurs

⚖️ 3-3 draw to Feyenoord

❌ 2-0 loss to Liverpool

✅ 3-0 win vs N.Forest

⚖️ 2-2 draw vs C.Palace

❌ 2-0 loss to Juventuspic.twitter.com/ckTeIeMUNo