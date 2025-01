Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of#NBAAllStarVoting presented by AT&T.



Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.



Next fan update: 1/9.pic.twitter.com/OoIIa3S3fn