Of Guardiola's 11 Champions League eliminations, EIGHT have seen decisive periods that were sudden collapses/flurries of goals conceded



2010 - 2 in 13 minutes

2014 - 3 in 18

2015 - 3 in 17

2017 - 2 in 8

2018- 3 in 19

2019- 2 in 3

2020- 2 in 8

2022- 3 in 6