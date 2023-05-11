logo
Još
  • Izdanje:
    Potvrdi
Kategorije
Čitaoci reporteri

ČITAOCI REPORTERI

Videli ste nešto zanimljivo?

Ubacite video ili foto

Možete da ubacite do 3 fotografije ili videa. Ne smije biti više od 25 MB.

Poruka uspješno poslata

Hvala što ste nam poslali vijest.

Dodatno
Izdanje:
Potvrdi

Priče koje pokreću tvoj svet. © 2022 MONDO. Sva prava zaržana. Ovaj materijal se ne može objavljivati, emitovati, prepisivati ili distribuirati bez prethodnog odobrenja redakcije.

Ukucajte željeni termin u pretragu i pritisnite ENTER

U 80. GODINI DOBIO SEDMO DIJETE! Hit vijesti iz Holivuda, Robert de Niro ponovo postao otac - "Bilo je PLANIRANO!"

U 80. GODINI DOBIO SEDMO DIJETE! Hit vijesti iz Holivuda, Robert de Niro ponovo postao otac - "Bilo je PLANIRANO!"

Autor Katarina Bojović
0

Slavni glumac Robert de Niro dobio je sedmo dijete u svojoj 80. godini.

Robert de Niro u 80. godini postao ponovo otac Izvor: Profimedia

Slavni svjetski glumac i veliki obožavalac Srbije Robert de Niro postao je otac po sedmi put i to u svojoj 80. godini!

Radosna vijest odjeknula je u svim medijima širom svijeta, a glumac nije krio koliko je srećan zbog prinove. On se ovim povodom oglasio, te istakao da je trudnoća bila planirana samo da je ovu informaciju skrivao od javnosti.

"Upravo sam dobio sedmo dijete", rekao je, pa nastavio:

"Trudnoća je bila planirana. Kako možeš da ne planiraš tako nešto?", rekao je glumac.

Ime i pol bebe nisu poznati. Nije potvrđeno ni ko je majka, ali glumčeva partnerka Tifani Čen (64) snimljena je sa stomačićem prošlog mjeseca.

Slavni glumac postao je otac davne 1971. godine, kada su on i tadašnja supruga Dijan Abot dobili ćerku Drinu, koja danas ima 51 godinu. Bivši par zajedno ima i sina Rafaela (46). Osim toga, De Niro ima blizance Arona i Džulijana (27) s bivšom djevojkom Tuki Smit, kao i sina Eliota (25) i ćerku Helen (11) s bivšom suprugom Grejs Hajtauer.

Poznato je da ima i četvoro unučadi.

Možda će vas zanimati

Tagovi

robert de niro dijete Otac

Komentari 0

Svi komentari

Komentar je uspješno poslat.

Vaš komentar je proslijeđen moderatorskom timu i biće vidljiv nakon odobrenja.

Slanje komentara nije uspjelo.

Nevalidna CAPTCHA

Najnovije

COOL PRIČE

PROČITAJ JOŠ