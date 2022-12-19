Robert De Niro bio je u svom domu kada je razbojnica upala unutra, otkriveno i šta je ukrala.
Njujorška policija uhapsila je ženu koja je u ponedjeljak rano ujutru upala u kuću slavnog glumca Roberta de Nira, saopštio je izvor iz policije stranim medijima.
Kako se navodi, glumac je bio u svom domu kada je ona upala unutra, ali do kontakta između njih nije došlo. De Niro je u trenutku pljačke bio na drugom spratu i nije se sreo sa provalnicom koja je "operisala" na donjem spratu kuće. Osumnjičena je dobro poznata njujorškoj policiji iz ranijih hapšenja i jedna je od pet najvećih provalnika u tom dijelu grada, rekao je izvor.
Policajci iz 19. stanice vidjeli su ženu kako šeta ulicom po Aper Ist Sajdu na Menhetnu u ponedjeljak rano ujutru, pokušavajući da otvori različita vrata poslovnih zgrada prije nego što je navodno provalila kroz vrata jedne stambene zgrade. Pratili su je i uhapsili na prvom spratu De Nirove kuće, rekao je izvor. Oko 2:45, policajci su uhapsili 30-godišnju ženu u rezidenciji dok je pokušavala da ukrade imovinu, rekao je portparol zamjenika komesara za javne informacije NIPD za CNN. Imovina je uključivala božićne poklone i tablet.
OPLJAČKAN ROBERT DE NIRO! Provalnici upali u kuću, glumac BIO UNUTRA - otkriveno i šta je sve ukradeno!
Robert De Niro War with Grandpa (2020) *Filmstill - Editorial Use Only* see Special Instructions.,Image: 565877736, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Filmstill / HANDOUT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY! Please note: Fees charged by the agency are for the agencyÕs services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. The agency does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify and to hold the agency and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against the agency arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. Images should only be used for editorial purposes by newspapers or magazines or websites in connection with the event/movie (etc). E.g.: Real Name as Character Name in Film Title (year) No other use is authorized. Filmstill / HANDOUT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY! Please note: Fees charged by the agency are for the agency’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. The agency does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify and to hold the agency and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against the agency arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. Images should only be used for editorial purposes by newspapers or magazines or websites in connection with the event/movie (etc). E.g.: Real Name as Character Name in Film Title (year) No other use is authorized., Model Release: no