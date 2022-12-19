logo
OPLJAČKAN ROBERT DE NIRO! Provalnici upali u kuću, glumac BIO UNUTRA - otkriveno i šta je sve ukradeno!

Autor Mia Radulović Izvor mondo.rs
0

Robert De Niro bio je u svom domu kada je razbojnica upala unutra, otkriveno i šta je ukrala.

opljackan robert de niro Izvor: Profimedia

Njujorška policija uhapsila je ženu koja je u ponedjeljak rano ujutru upala u kuću slavnog glumca Roberta de Nira, saopštio je izvor iz policije stranim medijima.

Kako se navodi, glumac je bio u svom domu kada je ona upala unutra, ali do kontakta između njih nije došlo. De Niro je u trenutku pljačke bio na drugom spratu i nije se sreo sa provalnicom koja je "operisala" na donjem spratu kuće. Osumnjičena je dobro poznata njujorškoj policiji iz ranijih hapšenja i jedna je od pet najvećih provalnika u tom dijelu grada, rekao je izvor.

Policajci iz 19. stanice vidjeli su ženu kako šeta ulicom po Aper Ist Sajdu na Menhetnu u ponedjeljak rano ujutru, pokušavajući da otvori različita vrata poslovnih zgrada prije nego što je navodno provalila kroz vrata jedne stambene zgrade. Pratili su je i uhapsili na prvom spratu De Nirove kuće, rekao je izvor. Oko 2:45, policajci su uhapsili 30-godišnju ženu u rezidenciji dok je pokušavala da ukrade imovinu, rekao je portparol zamjenika komesara za javne informacije NIPD za CNN. Imovina je uključivala božićne poklone i tablet.

