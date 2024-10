Hani Zourob shown in the passport found next to Sinwar's body is a teacher at UNRWA's Riyadh boys school in Rafah. He claims to be now in Egypt, and unconnected:https://t.co/1PwhIMgL9P@ynetnewsshould clarify if this is their source for story here:https://t.co/hcSKPNAj5Dhttps://t.co/KGBeZ3mnzQpic.twitter.com/NMJPPuUiWT