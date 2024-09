‼️‍☠️"Big trouble", "more than a hundred corpses": a strike on an AFU formation in Poltava.

▪️"In Poltava, I believe there are more than a hundred corpses. The attacks hit both the formation and the canteen. It's just a mess there.

▪️179 training center of communication…https://t.co/wbcQOxQMGTpic.twitter.com/2XhySCWQlv