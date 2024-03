50 - Defeating Fabian Marozsan, Carlos Alcaraz has become only the second player to achieve 50 ATP Masters 1000 match wins before turning 21, along with Rafael Nadal (82), since the format's inception in 1990. Prodigious.#TennisParadise|@BNPPARIBASOPEN@carlosalcaraz@atptourpic.twitter.com/l1j9FDSjg6