After their match last week in Monterrey in which Lesia Tsurenko retired in set 2 to Donna Vekic (and shook hands), Vekic refuses to shake Tsurenko’s hand after the Tsurenko comeback win over Vekic at@BNPPARIBASOPENjust now.



