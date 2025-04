Andrea Trinchieri might part ways with Zalgiris Kaunas at the and of the season although he has a contract for one more year according to@BasketNews_com.



Main candidates for Zalgiris bench are Jaka Lakovic and Ibon Navarro.#zalgiris#žalgiris#kkcz#kkp#paobc#virtuspic.twitter.com/Bd5507SuHo