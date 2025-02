Efficiency Landscape in Euroleague - Round 26 (Last 8 Rounds)



Based on Rounds 19 to 26:



1️⃣ Partizan remains the Net Rating leader, further improving defensively to rank 2nd in defense, while holding 4th place in offense.

2️⃣ Fenerbahçe follows closely in 2nd…pic.twitter.com/C94Ta9VgkK