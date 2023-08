Nekadašnji plejmejker Lejkersa Medžik Džonson dio odmora provodi i u Crnoj Gori.

Cookie and I had one of the greatest experiences of our lives today visiting Our Lady of the Rocks, one of two man-made islets in Montenegro. Legend has it in 1452, two brothers who were heading home to Perast after a dangerous voyage, one with an injured leg, spotted something… pic.twitter.com/avmZWt7Q1o

Slavni košarkaš je posjetio i Gospu od Škrpjela i ostao zapanjen pričom o čudesnoj ikoni i dva brata. Takođe nije mogao a da se ne divi čudesnim freskama i tradiciji ostavljanja srebrnih pločica koja se i dan danas praktikuje.

There were over 2000 silver artifacts in church, along with other artifacts donated by seafarers over time, and some of the most incredible murals I’ve ever seen painted on the walls and ceiling. Montenegro is one of the most spectacular and stunning places we’ve ever been!! pic.twitter.com/zrrU6bhMD3