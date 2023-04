The Lakers have defeated the Grizzlies in Game 1



Rui Hachimura:

29 points, 11-of-14 FG, 5-of-6 3PM



Anthony Davis:

22 points, 12 rebounds, 7 blocks, 10-of-17 FG



LeBron James:

21 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 8-of-16 FGpic.twitter.com/gsKoAJ4kfb