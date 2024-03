#FootballTeasers144.

(Solved)

Clue (e) his playing career came to an end in the 2000–01 season after breaking his leg in a match with his club@AVFCOfficialfollowing a clash with@Official_ITFCgoalkeeper Richard Wright#ExFE#AVFC



And of course the answer is...

A. Luc Nilispic.twitter.com/qnjUR6AEOV