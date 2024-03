Atalanta shared a video of their player Aleksei Miranchuk scoring a goal in Russia's 4-0 victory against Serbia.



Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, who scored 30 goals & 34 assists in 143 appearances for Atalanta from 2019 to 2023, made his thoughts clear: "Shame on you."pic.twitter.com/laWdTKqGL5