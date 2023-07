PRAVILA SAM SE DA KIJAM DOK SAM GUTALA DIJAMANTE! Danas je na slobodi a bila je najozloglašenija kradjivica i "KUMA!"

NEW: “Very excited to be playing Boise Hannington in “Joan” starring @/sophiet as Joan, directed by @/dickielaxton. Based on the book ‘I am what I am by Joan Hannington - The Godmother - the Story of Britain's Most Notorious Jewel Thief +https://t.co/y5OfS40kUqpic.twitter.com/jwYR1zfv8w