Firefighters spray water on a burning residential area during a wildfire near Lege Cap Ferret, southwestern France on July 23, 2026. The fire, which broke out in Saumos on July 22 around midday, quickly moved toward Lège-Cap-Ferret, spreading very rapidly through a dense pine forest. On July 23 evening, some 800 firefighters were still battling the blaze, which had burned through 3,700 hectares. Violent forest fires, fanned by wind and high temperatures, are raging in several regions of Southern Europe including Italy, Spain, and France where thousands of people were evacuated from a tourist area on July 23, 2026. Scientists have long warned that climate change caused by human use of fossil fuels will make periods of drought more intense and longer-lasting, creating the ideal conditions for wildfires.,Image: 1118103720, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP / Profimedia

Firefighters operate next to flames at a residential area during a wildfire near Lege Cap Ferret, southwestern France on July 23, 2026. The fire, which broke out in Saumos on July 22 around midday, quickly moved toward Lège-Cap-Ferret, spreading very rapidly through a dense pine forest. On July 23 evening, some 800 firefighters were still battling the blaze, which had burned through 3,700 hectares. Violent forest fires, fanned by wind and high temperatures, are raging in several regions of Southern Europe including Italy, Spain, and France where thousands of people were evacuated from a tourist area on July 23, 2026. Scientists have long warned that climate change caused by human use of fossil fuels will make periods of drought more intense and longer-lasting, creating the ideal conditions for wildfires.,Image: 1118104100, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP / Profimedia

Firefighters operate and spray water from a truck in a burning residential area during a wildfire near Lege Cap Ferret, southwestern France on July 23, 2026. The fire, which broke out in Saumos on July 22 around midday, quickly moved toward Lège-Cap-Ferret, spreading very rapidly through a dense pine forest. On July 23 evening, some 800 firefighters were still battling the blaze, which had burned through 3,700 hectares. Violent forest fires, fanned by wind and high temperatures, are raging in several regions of Southern Europe including Italy, Spain, and France where thousands of people were evacuated from a tourist area on July 23, 2026. Scientists have long warned that climate change caused by human use of fossil fuels will make periods of drought more intense and longer-lasting, creating the ideal conditions for wildfires.,Image: 1118103701, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP / Profimedia

A major wildfire swept through the area between Casaboli, Pioppo and Monreale, Sicily, on 23 July 2026, with a fire front stretching for several kilometres. Residents from multiple communities were evacuated as the blaze spread towards Sagana, prompting further emergency evacuations. Pictured: gv,general view,Image: 1118083365, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -ITA, Model Release: no , Pictured: gv,general view , Credit line: ALBIT / SplashNews.com / Splash / Profimedia

A major wildfire swept through the area between Casaboli, Pioppo and Monreale, Sicily, on 23 July 2026, with a fire front stretching for several kilometres. Residents from multiple communities were evacuated as the blaze spread towards Sagana, prompting further emergency evacuations. Pictured: gv,general view,Image: 1118083369, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -ITA, Model Release: no , Pictured: gv,general view , Credit line: ALBIT / SplashNews.com / Splash / Profimedia