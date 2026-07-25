Na terenu je u popodnevnim satima ostalo 15 vatrogasaca, nakon što je broj angažovanih pripadnika službe postepeno smanjen zbog stabilizacije situacije.
Požar koji je zahvatio industrijski kompleks Highlands Farm u Eseksu stavljen je pod kontrolu, saopštila je Vatrogasna i spasilačka služba okruga Eseks. Iako je najkritičnija faza incidenta završena, vatrogasci će ostati na terenu tokom večeri i noći kako bi ugasili preostala žarišta i obezbijedili lokaciju.
Na terenu je u popodnevnim satima ostalo 15 vatrogasaca, nakon što je broj angažovanih pripadnika službe postepeno smanjen zbog stabilizacije situacije.
BREAKING: Firefighters are tackling a major industrial unit blaze on Southend Road between East Hanningfield and Rettendon, Essex.— Diginomad (@Realist_pilled)July 24, 2026
An explosion at the site (reported by some as involving a fertiliser store at Highlands Farm) was heard and felt across wide parts of Essex, with…pic.twitter.com/AkPLQV0ZmI
Eksplozija đubriva izazvala vanrednu situaciju
Požar je izbio u petak oko 16.50 časova u industrijskim objektima na farmi Highlands Farm, između mjesta Ist Heningfild i Retendon. Vatrogasci su po dolasku zatekli veliki požar koji se brzo širio na više industrijskih objekata i okolno poljoprivredno zemljište.
Situacija je dodatno eskalirala oko 17.46 časova, kada je u jednom od objekata eksplodiralo uskladišteno đubrivo. Zbog razmjera požara i složenosti intervencije, vatrogasna služba je proglasila veliku vanrednu situaciju.
U gašenju požara učestvovalo je više od 100 vatrogasaca, uz koordinaciju sa policijom, hitnim službama i lokalnim vlastima.
Tokom eksplozije uništena su tri vatrogasna vozila i dva službena automobila vatrogasne službe, što, kako navode nadležni, pokazuje koliko su uslovi na terenu bili opasni.
Eksplozija raznijela vatrogasna vozila, 20 vatrogasaca završilo u bolnici (VIDEO)
Firefighters spray water on a burning residential area during a wildfire near Lege Cap Ferret, southwestern France on July 23, 2026. The fire, which broke out in Saumos on July 22 around midday, quickly moved toward Lège-Cap-Ferret, spreading very rapidly through a dense pine forest. On July 23 evening, some 800 firefighters were still battling the blaze, which had burned through 3,700 hectares. Violent forest fires, fanned by wind and high temperatures, are raging in several regions of Southern Europe including Italy, Spain, and France where thousands of people were evacuated from a tourist area on July 23, 2026. Scientists have long warned that climate change caused by human use of fossil fuels will make periods of drought more intense and longer-lasting, creating the ideal conditions for wildfires.,Image: 1118103720, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP / Profimedia
Firefighters operate next to flames at a residential area during a wildfire near Lege Cap Ferret, southwestern France on July 23, 2026. The fire, which broke out in Saumos on July 22 around midday, quickly moved toward Lège-Cap-Ferret, spreading very rapidly through a dense pine forest. On July 23 evening, some 800 firefighters were still battling the blaze, which had burned through 3,700 hectares. Violent forest fires, fanned by wind and high temperatures, are raging in several regions of Southern Europe including Italy, Spain, and France where thousands of people were evacuated from a tourist area on July 23, 2026. Scientists have long warned that climate change caused by human use of fossil fuels will make periods of drought more intense and longer-lasting, creating the ideal conditions for wildfires.,Image: 1118104100, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP / Profimedia
Firefighters operate and spray water from a truck in a burning residential area during a wildfire near Lege Cap Ferret, southwestern France on July 23, 2026. The fire, which broke out in Saumos on July 22 around midday, quickly moved toward Lège-Cap-Ferret, spreading very rapidly through a dense pine forest. On July 23 evening, some 800 firefighters were still battling the blaze, which had burned through 3,700 hectares. Violent forest fires, fanned by wind and high temperatures, are raging in several regions of Southern Europe including Italy, Spain, and France where thousands of people were evacuated from a tourist area on July 23, 2026. Scientists have long warned that climate change caused by human use of fossil fuels will make periods of drought more intense and longer-lasting, creating the ideal conditions for wildfires.,Image: 1118103701, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP / Profimedia
A major wildfire swept through the area between Casaboli, Pioppo and Monreale, Sicily, on 23 July 2026, with a fire front stretching for several kilometres. Residents from multiple communities were evacuated as the blaze spread towards Sagana, prompting further emergency evacuations. Pictured: gv,general view,Image: 1118083365, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -ITA, Model Release: no , Pictured: gv,general view , Credit line: ALBIT / SplashNews.com / Splash / Profimedia
A major wildfire swept through the area between Casaboli, Pioppo and Monreale, Sicily, on 23 July 2026, with a fire front stretching for several kilometres. Residents from multiple communities were evacuated as the blaze spread towards Sagana, prompting further emergency evacuations. Pictured: gv,general view,Image: 1118083369, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -ITA, Model Release: no , Pictured: gv,general view , Credit line: ALBIT / SplashNews.com / Splash / Profimedia
A French Civil Security Canadair CL-415 aircraft flies past flames of a wild fire burning trees and vegetation of a forest surrounding Cotignac, southeastern France on July 23, 2026. Violent forest fires, fanned by wind and high temperatures, are raging in several regions of Southern Europe including Italy, Spain, and France where thousands of people were evacuated from a tourist area on July 23, 2026. The forests catch fire all the more easily as vegetation and soil have been extremely dry for months, a drought worsened by the exceptional heatwaves that swept across the continent in June and July and it is indeed climate change, caused primarily by the continued burning of oil, coal, and gas, that is making the current drought more severe, climate scientists from the World Weather Attribution group concluded in a study published July 23, 2026.,Image: 1118088890, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ALTERNATIVE CROP, Model Release: no , Credit line: Thibaud MORITZ / AFP / Profimedia
Svi povrijeđeni vatrogasci pušteni iz bolnice
Načelnik vatrogasne službe Eseksa Rik Hilton saopštio je da je ukupno 20 vatrogasaca prebačeno u bolnicu nakon incidenta.
Četvorica su zadobila lakše povrede, dok su ostali upućeni na preventivne preglede, uglavnom zbog mogućeg oštećenja sluha izazvanog snažnom eksplozijom.