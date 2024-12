In the Kerch Strait of Crimea, 2 cargo ships were cut in half.

After the Volgoneft-212 tanker, another tanker Volgoneft-239 sank. As a result of the impact of a wave, its hull was also split in two. 4 thousand tonnes of fuel oil spilled into the sea.#BREAKINGpic.twitter.com/Znb0QILvaB