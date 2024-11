On 24.11.24 (from 0:30 AM), Ru launched Shahed-type UAVs from Orel an Bryansk :



■ 50/73 UAV downed.

■ 19 lost [EW, decoy, malfunction]

■ 4 still in air by time of report



MTD (1.11. to 24.11.) UAV count:

■ 1427 drones launched by Ru

■ 766 drones downed by UA

■…pic.twitter.com/6NkxDpXUyl