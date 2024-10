Strike UAVs attacked distilleries in Tula and Tambov regions - local authorities



▪️ The Efremov distillery and a plant in the village of Luzhkovsky in the Tula Region were damaged. In the Tambov region, the Biokhim plant caught fire.



▪️ In the Bryansk region, drones attacked…pic.twitter.com/f5yTMeFhsK