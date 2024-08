NEW: Russian forces recently made confirmed advances NE of Kharkiv City in Vovchansk, near Avdiivka, and SW of Donetsk City.



Ukrainian drones struck Russian energy and utility infrastructure in Oryol, Voronezh, and Belgorod oblasts on the night of July 28 to 29.