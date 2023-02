#地震!#Earthquake! 5.2 M, 18:55 UTC on land, Obihiro, Japan (42.74, 143.26) ± 4 km, ↓130 km felt to 160 km (in 帯広市, 釧路市…) by 527400 – intensity: Shindo 3 →https://t.co/HdHUAKOE5M