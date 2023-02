This is called father's love He himself was martyred but he held the child in such a way that Alhamdulillah the child was saved.Plz Follow Me#Turkiye#Turquia#turkiyeearthquake#TurkeySyriaEarthquake2023#TLP_Promotion#Turkey#TurkeyQuake#TurkeySyriaEarthquake#WhatsApppic.twitter.com/yzO2paBtQw