"The beginning of the end has already started".



Former Russian prime minister, Mikhail Kasyanov, says Vladimir Putin is "losing the war" in Ukraine but it's clear the Kremlin "doesn't want to stop".#KayBurley:https://t.co/X3flQUBL0r



Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233pic.twitter.com/D5KaYTkT4d