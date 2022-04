CEO of Metinvest Holding Yuriy Ryzhenkov, the firm that owns the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, says the company has been preparing for a Russian invasion since 2014.https://t.co/6T8zlx6n4S



Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTubepic.twitter.com/Puklz1ISO9