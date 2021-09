One of the biggest upsets EVER.



Daniil Ostapenkov, an unranked juniors player (#63 juniors), who never won a title above J5 (lowest category) & recently lost a match to juniors #804 (!!), beats #15 Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-3 (!!!) at#DavisCup. ON CLAY.



His pregame-odd: 101.pic.twitter.com/Lz0emsYS55