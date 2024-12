Nikola Jokic tonight:

56 PTS (career-high)

22/38 FGA

3/5 3PA



Everyone else on Denver:

57 PTS

24/56 FGA (42.9%)

2/19 3PA (10.5%)



The Nuggets lost 122-113 to the Wizards. Embarrassing.pic.twitter.com/siIuNFqH0Y